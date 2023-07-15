Ekin-Su Culculoglu resumes work after shocking split from Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is getting back to work after a sudden event changed her life as she has recently announced her split from Davide Sanclimenti.

Previously the Love Island star, 28, made a stylish appearance at the Barbie movie premiere.

This time once again she has not disappointed her fans as she looked incredible in a plunging blazer for a photoshoot with BPerfect Cosmetics in London.

She teamed a figure-hugging black jumpsuit beneath her jacket and slipped into a pair of Nike trainers.

Flashing a big smile, Ekin-Su completed her casual ensemble by styling her caramel hair into beachy waves.

The reality TV star, who has her own collection with the makeup brand, opted for a shimmering blusher to highlight her flawless complexion.

Earlier this week, Ekin-Su returned to social media after taking 'some much needed time away with her family' following her shock split from Love Island beau Davide.

She thanked fans for their 'kind and supportive' messages over the past two weeks after the pair, who met on the ITV dating show last year, went their separate ways.