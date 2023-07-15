Future renews beef with Ciara's husband Russell Wilson

Future's in his new track dropped the F-bomb on Russell Wilson

Future has again dissed Russell Wilson after he married the rapper's former fiancee Ciara.

The 39-year-old, in collab with Quavo on his new track, Turn Yo Clic Up, took a dig at the NFL champ, "I got it out the field, ** Russell."

The rapper's latest shade at the Denver Broncos quarterback is a long addition to the former years-old once-sided feud.

Ciara and the Atlanta rapper dated from 2012 to 2014. But the former shelved her engagement with the latter after his alleged cheating.

"He cheated on her. Game over," an insider confided to Us Weekly at the time.

"She's devastated. Ciara's focus now is the baby," signaling to the duo's son Future Zahir.

Later, the Better Thangs crooner was attached to the 34-year-old after his divorce from Ashton Meem in 2014.

In 2015, the Grammy winner weighed in on his relationship failure, citing a difference of opinion on marriage, which sowed discord.

"'I can't have these media outlets covering my wedding … I'm not comfortable with where I am at in my career, I'm not comfortable about compromising,'" he reportedly told her fiancee.

In 2016, the former couple also had a public drama on the co-parenting issue/

"This bitch got control problems . . . I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture . . . the ******* for 15K a month," the rapper slammed her once-lover on Twitter.

Following the jab, Ciara sued Future for $15 million for libel. But, later dropped the case.