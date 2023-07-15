Christopher Nolan draws parallels between AI and atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan draws parallels between AI and the atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan who recently examined the creation of the atomic bomb by looking into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer in his highly anticipated movie Oppenheimer now draws parallels between the impact of the creation of the atomic bomb and the impact of the infiltration of Artificial Intelligence in the world.

In an interview with Fox Digital, Nolan said, "A vast number of Artificial Intelligence researchers see this as an Oppenheimer moment."

The famed director said, "It is like to be reflecting on the historic moment of creation of nuclear bomb and examine what could have been done differently."

"What are the responsibilities of those who create these technologies without knowing what impacts would they make after getting out in the world."

He also raised several questions about the impact of AI on the film industry.

He stressed the need to address the concerns of actors about AI inculcation in the film industry as well as copyright issues and things like that while remarking that this technology has been in use previously and will stay in use no matter what.

Talking about the strike by SAF-AFTRA, an actors association, he said, the unions are working to protect actors' rights and they will stand us in good stead.

Nolan added that Artificial Intelligence is a tool and should be viewed as a tool and it should never be allowed to take over the notion of responsibility.

He called for accountability of people using AI irresponsibly.

Nolan's film Oppenheimer unveils the creation of the atomic bomb and it stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

The movie will premiere on July 21.