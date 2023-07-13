Deadpool 3 set: Blake Lively gives surprise to Ryan Reynolds

Doting wife Blake Lively gave a special surprise to her husband Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday during his busy shooting day for his upcoming superhero film Deadpool.

The 35-year-old actress looked casual and cool as she dropped by the shoot, which is currently in Norfolk, England, with two of the couple's older daughters.

And the actor, 46, welcomed his wife of almost eleven years with a sweet kiss and a cuddle as they spent time together on the beach location.

Ryan was suited up in his now-iconic red costume to play the title character, the wisecracking anti-hero Deadpool.

He was joined on set by his longtime friend Hugh Jackman — who has joined in on a years-long campaign of pranking and teasing each other — as he's set to reprise his role as the X-Men superhero Wolverine.

Blake highlighted her incredible post-baby body on her set visit by wearing a sleek white cropped tank top that showed off a hint of her trim midriff.

Blake appeared to have arrived on set between takes, as Ryan was maskless and was able to stop and chat.