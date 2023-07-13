Kim Kardashian expresses her sorrow over the loss of the Kanye she once knew

Kim Kardashian reflects on her past relationship with Kanye West, expressing a sense of longing and mourning for the person he used to be.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star discusses finalizing her divorce from the rapper and acknowledges the grieving process she went through as her ex-husband became embroiled in controversy.

A scene in the preview shows Kim exploring a storage warehouse filled with musical equipment that seemingly belonged to Kanye, 46. She confesses, "This is me holding onto the Kanye that I know. But when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks and that's what's hard."

In the previous episode, Kim had a breakdown in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian, discussing Kanye's outbursts. "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are," she explains in a confessional. "I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you'll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do."

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013. They later got married in 2014 and had three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.