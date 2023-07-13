Tom Cruise dishes on 'weirdest' rumours about him

Tom Cruise's popularity seemingly attracted strange rumours

Tom Cruise has a reputation that towers over his contemporaries. But even the actor is not safe from strange rumours attached to him.

In a chat with The Times of London, The Mission Impossible filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie recounted that he once questioned the 61-year-old about the strangest rumour he came to know about himself.

The megastar cheekily said: people "were not allowed to look me in the eye on the set."

However, the rumour may highlight the megastar's past rant to a crew member for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

At the set of his latest film, the recorded viral clip went viral, which saw the furious Cruise reprimand the person not observing the social distancing, "If I see you do that again, you're ** gone."

Moreover, Simon Pegg was all supportive of his co-star's actions, "Everything that Tom cares about, in terms of his job, was at stake due to the pandemic. For him there was a danger this virus could wipe cinema off the face of this earth."

The Boys star continued, "Cinema is not "frivolous," adding, "Cinema brings people together at a time we're pulling apart, and that just added to Tom's determination to put people in a room together. The power of cinema is, for him, precious, and it's vital we sustain it."