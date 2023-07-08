Amber Heard had to take big decision after Johnny Depp trial

Hollywood actress Amber Heard was allegedly exposed to hundreds of death threats and cruel internet memes during her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star, 36, reportedly "just had to get out of the US" following her trial against the Pirates of The Caribbean's Captain Jack Sparrow.
Jurors gave a verdict in Depp's favour after a testing six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia. In December, the actress made the "very difficult decision" to reach a settlement in the case.
And now it has been claimed that Amber picked up and left her home in California's desert town of Yucca Valley with her now two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige and headed to Europe as she believed there was too much "chaos" in the States.
Amber "felt like a pariah" as she "lost the case and was treated as such", a source told PEOPLE.
She was first reported to be renting a home on the Spanish island of Mallorca before moving to an upscale neighbourhood of Madrid where she "gets more privacy".
She told the publication: "A big thing I had to learn (was) that I'm not in control of stories other people create around me. That's something that probably I'll appreciate as a blessing further down the line. Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much."
Kate Middleton and Prince William are secure in their relationship
Prince Harry is moving forward with his life in America
Simu Liu revealed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will release after 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty'
Kate Middleton's public appearances drawing way more attention than King Charles III's engagements
Zack Snyder eyed to expand the 'Rebel Moon' universe
Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were "super flirty with each other, and seen dancing" at a party