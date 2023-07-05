Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's new film 'Jail' to be like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?

Sanjay Dutt is also working as a producer for 'Jail'

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's upcoming film Jail will be like Munna Bhai MBBS.

In conversation with Mid-Day, Arshad stated: “Jail is Munna Bhai-ish in terms of story and content. The movie has heart and a sweet message at its core. The scripting is going on with Siddhant, who is writing it as well".

The Dhamaal actor also shared that the shaping of characters for Jail is taking time, as the makers will have to take Munna and Circuit out of the viewer’s minds first.

“The challenge lies in Sanju and my characters. When Sanju and I are together, one has to take Munna-Circuit out of the audience’s heads first.”

“That’s why [shaping] the characters is turning out to be a long process. If a scene in Jail reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it”, said Arshad.

The first poster unveiled by the makers showed the two legends standing behind bars and dressed in jail clothes. The film is currently in the scripting phase.

