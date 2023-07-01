Hailey Bieber dubs fake feud with Selena Gomez 'vile, disgusting,' says 'it's dangerous'

Hailey Bieber discussed the "completely made-up" and "dangerous" rift with Selena Gomez on social media while slamming fans for pitting them against each other.

During an appearance on Bloomberg's original series, The Circuit With Emily Chang, the model broke her silence about her alleged rift with the Only Murders in the Building star.

Hailey dubbed the narrative “vile and disgusting,” while adding that these online wars between fans of two or more celebrities can be “really dangerous.”

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” she began. “This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women.”

She added, “It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous."

"And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not OK with the kind of division that it caused.

Hailey continued: “I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team that person -- I'm just not about that."

"I want to be able to bring people together," she shared. "And I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and you can bring people together and it doesn't have to be about this divisive nature."

Hailey and Selena have previously urged their fans to stop the nasty social media feud with public post on their respective handles but no one seemed to have listened to them.