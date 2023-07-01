Olivia Rodrigo sparks speculation about the ‘Vampire’ after single: ‘Ex Adam Faze?’

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has just released her new song and fans are overwhelmed with rumors and speculations.

It all started after the singer released her brand new single titled Vampire, just this Friday.

The single features admissions about love lost, and includes lyrics like “How do you lie without flinching? / Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f---ed up little thrill / Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better.”

With speculations surrounding the identity of this ‘Vampire’ running large on social media, an insider stepped forward with some insight into the entire matter.

Per the source’s admissions, “The song isn’t about Adam Faze.”

For those unversed, Faze is a film producer and the couple were first seen at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California two years ago.