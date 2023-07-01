Olivia Rodrigo sparks speculation about the ‘Vampire’ after single: ‘Ex Adam Faze?’

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has just released her new song and fans are overwhelmed with rumors and speculations.
It all started after the singer released her brand new single titled Vampire, just this Friday.
The single features admissions about love lost, and includes lyrics like “How do you lie without flinching? / Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f---ed up little thrill / Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better.”
With speculations surrounding the identity of this ‘Vampire’ running large on social media, an insider stepped forward with some insight into the entire matter.
Per the source’s admissions, “The song isn’t about Adam Faze.”
For those unversed, Faze is a film producer and the couple were first seen at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California two years ago.
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie
Maddie Ziegler explains her relationship with Sia and what she meant to her