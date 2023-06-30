Kim Cattrall's return to 'And Just Like That' highly unlikely, says Cynthia Nixon

Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has dismissed the possibility of a longer role for Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That.

“I think very, very small,” Cattrall said in response to question from a fan regarding the Cattrall's possible role in the series.

In an appearance at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress admitted that “The cameo of Kim at the show was a special treat for the 25th anniversary.”

The iconic character of Samantha Jones portrayed by Kim Cattrall returned to the show for a short cameo at the end of season 2 of And Just Like That.

Nixon revealed that the cameo was planned to be a sweet surprise for longtime fans of the show.

The 57-year-old apologized for going public about the cameo of 66-year-old Cattrall.

She continued, “It would have been such a fun thing as you’re watching the episode and she just popped up.”

People magazine reported a confirmation from Kim herself confirming an appearance for the second season of And Just like That.

Fellow cast member Max also confirmed the news later on.

Variety reported that Cattrall shot the cameo without any contact with the cast members of the series.

King in conversation with People stated that the cameo of a former cast member wasn’t planned. “I don’t know what happened. Maybe it was the energy from the 25th anniversary that out of nowhere Kim was like, ‘I’ll make a stop by’."