Taylor Swift invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Pop star and aspiring filmmaker Taylor Swift has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences along with 398 other artists and executives.



Swift was part of a group of musicians and songwriters, including David Byrne and the Weeknd, who received the invitation. Although Swift has not yet won or been nominated for an Oscar, the Academy's selection is based on professional qualifications and a commitment to representation and inclusion.



Swift's contributions to film primarily include the songs she has written for soundtracks, as well as her involvement as an actor in movies like Cats and The Lorax. She has also directed music videos and recently made her directorial debut with All Too Well: The Short Film.



The Academy's invitees this year also include Austin Butler, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Paul Mescal, Ke Huy Quan, and many other notable names from the entertainment industry.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selection process for new members is not always straightforward, as it is not solely based on previous Oscar wins or nominations.



Some individuals are invited due to their recent achievements or involvement in Oscar-eligible categories, such as Swift being shortlisted for her song "Carolina" from the film "Where the Crawdads Sing." David Zaslav, as the CEO of Warner Bros-Discovery, was invited as an executive in the industry. Similarly, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz received an invitation due to his role as an executive producer on Zaslav's upcoming film "Barbie."



While over 1,000 industry professionals are considered for admission each year, not everyone makes the cut, as demonstrated by actor Brooke Smith's unsuccessful attempt.