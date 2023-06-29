'Satyaprem Ki Katha' plotline succeeds to impress audience in theatres

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also features Rajpal Yadav in a vital role

Film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has succeeded in impressing audience with it's catchy plotline; fans drop reviews after watching the first show of the movie on June 29.

However, Kartik and Kiara’s rom com didn’t crowd the ticket counters before the release, but the first reviews that came out on social media turned out promising.

The cinegoers who watched the first day's show seem to have been impressed with the actors’ performance and the sizzling chemistry. They are also praising the story of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

As per India Today, some fans dropped their small reviews about the film on Twitter.

One social media user wrote: "Can you hear the loud whistles and the cheering for @TheAaryanKartik‘s entry. Full celebration in theatres with #SatyaPremKiKatha. This #GujjuPataka is killing it. #KartikAaryan."

One of the fans tweeted: "#SatyaPremKiKatha is one of the best movies ever.. Pure love story of two simple human beings with a very strong and beautiful social message. Everyone is gonna lovvve this movie #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #namahpictures #sameervidwans."

"#SatyaPremKiKatha Interval It's really good. Discusses some serious topic. For sure a blockbuster. Hats off to @sameervidwans for your vision. #KartikAaryan is stupendous along with #KiaraAdvani”, wrote another.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha has reunited Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on-screen after their first blockbuster collaboration, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.