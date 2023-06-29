Pete Davidson's mental health slumps as he enters rehab

Pete Davidson was also recently charged with a misdemeanor for reckless driving

Pete Davidson sought mental help after he underwent PTSD and borderline personality disorder, as per Page Six.

Well-placed sources told the outlet the Suicide Squad star visited the Pennsylvania facility, which treated his pal John Mulaney for addiction issues.



“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” one friend revealed.

The Saturday Night Live alum was surrounded lately by several controversies, including abusing the chief of PETA on her answer phone.

Moreover, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office formally charged Davidson with a misdemeanor count for the three-month-old reckless driving case.

An insider close to the situation told the outlet, “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

The friend added the ‘ladies man’ father, Scott, who died as a firefighter in the 9/11 terrorist attacks when he was just 7, is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”