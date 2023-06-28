Kelly Clarkson opens up about using antidepressants to overcome her divorce

Kelly Clarkson has recently opened up about using antidepressants to help get through her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.



During her appearance on latest episode of Las Culturistas podcast, Kelly revealed she started medication because she could not stop crying during an appointment with her therapist.

“I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this,’” said The Kelly Clarkson Show host.

The singer continued, “And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever.”

Kelly disclosed, “I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months.”

The musician believed that the medication “was the greatest decision ever for her to overcome challenging time.

Kelly also shared that she needed help and couldn’t continue pretending to be happy for the viewers or friends.

“My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now,” remarked the American Idol alum.

Kelly added, “I'm not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it without it.”