Noah Cyrus takes the runway at Marine Serre show in Paris prior to engagement announcement

Noah Cyrus, known for her hit song "July," took a break from the stage and embraced the catwalk as she made her first appearance in a fashion show in Paris. The talented singer participated in Marine Serre's Spring 2024 Menswear collection, a renowned French designer known for her upcycled creations and distinctive crescent moon motif.



Cyrus rocked a quintessential Serre look. She wore a nude-and-black bodysuit featuring the designer's iconic crescent-moon print.

This was layered under an asymmetrical black dress with a thigh-high slit. Completing the ensemble, Cyrus sported bold eyeliner reminiscent of Julia Fox's style, a sleek "wet" hairstyle, and invisible eyebrows.

In her Instagram post, Cyrus expressed her appreciation for Serre and her team, stating, "thank you so much to marine serre and her entire team who is so loving and welcoming for this experience and opportunity. what an honor it is for me to have walked my first show for you.”



She continued to convey her gratitude, saying, “this entire experience was so loving and positive and i’m forever grateful for everyone involved. my heartbeats for @marineserre_official … thank you thank you thank you i love you so much.”

In a heartwarming gesture, Cyrus's fiancé, Pinkus, who is a fashion designer, enthusiastically supported her from the front row. Following the show, he celebrated her runway debut by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram.