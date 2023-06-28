Shakira reveals how music helped her in tough days after Gerard Pique split

File Footage

Shakira revealed music helped her after she went through a difficult time post her breakup from Gerard Pique when her father was also hospitalized.



In a chat with People Spain, the Waka Waka hitmaker opened up about the hardest time of her life when her world came “crashing down” on her when she learned about Gerard's betrayal amid her father’s illness

"Music connected me with my true self when I felt I was losing my identity. It was my mirror," the Columbian singer shared with the outlet about the time following her breakup from Gerard.

Shakira revealed that the most part of this year, after her split, she was fighting for her children, parents, and establishing a new life outside of Spain, to her boys would have their safe space.

"There are days when I feel strong, despite the many hardships I've faced," Shakira, who shares two sons, Sasha and Milan, with the former Barcelona player said.

"I've experienced things that frightened me, but I have survived them. The resilience of human beings, especially women, is limitless,” she added.

Shakira announced her separation from Gerard last year in June without disclosing the reason behind their split after living together for 12 years.

However, multiple reports at the time claimed that the athlete had cheated on the singer with a PR student Clara Chia Marti, who worked in his company Kosmos.

Even though there are no confirmed reports of Gerard’s infidelity, he sent tongues wagging after he stepped out with Clara for a concert in Barcelona just two months after split from Shakira.