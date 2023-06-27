Olivia Wilde looks as toned as ever in Instagram post

The actress and director stepped out of the Tracy Anderson gym while donning an all-black get-up

Olivia Wilde showed off her toned figure in a new Instagram story after one of her regular workouts. The actress and director stepped out of the Tracy Anderson gym while donning an all-black get-up with matching shades and a towel.

Her skin was glowing as she had finished off her workout with her hair tied back in a bun and her newly acquired bangs pinned back with a pink clip. Although she did not reveal her figure while out and about, she did show off her impressive set of abs on her Instagram later on.

The director behind Don’t Worry Darling leaned against the wall in a relaxed pose while donning a loose yellow t-shirt and low-rise orange shorts. She captioned the story: “I wear this every day and yet will somehow end up dragging 4 checked bags throughout the summer.”

It seems the mother of two was joking about how she tends to overpack whenever she goes on any trips. Her hair was left loose as it fell over her shoulders, and her nails were painted a matching shade of red.