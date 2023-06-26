Taylor Swift’s Eras tour Australian dates: Demand for tickets crashes American Express website

Singing sensation Taylor Swift has amazed fans as she announced Australian dates as part of her Eras tour.

The pop superstar will wow fans with three shows in Sydney and two in Melbourne.



The singer is set to enthrall music lovers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 February 2024. While, at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, she will entertain fans on Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February.

The first pre-sale offering of “VIP packages” for the Australian leg of the singer's Eras tour, available only to American Express cardholders and worth more than $1,000 in some cases, have sold out, hours after they went on sale on Monday.

As per reports, the Amex ticket faced difficulties and seemingly crashed half an hour before some presale packages for the Sydney shows.

However, Melbourne packages were available later in the day and presale and general sale tickets are due to become available later in the week.

Amex took to Twitter to direct fans to purchase tickets on Ticketek site which appeared to be managing the web traffic and remained online. The site confirmed the technical difficulties were the result of high demand.