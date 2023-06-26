’TOWIE's Amber Turner keeps distance from ex Dan Edgar on set

Amber Turner kept a distance from her ex Dan Edgar on set amid their breakup.

Turner who has now returned to filming The Only Way Is Essex, where she had an awkward run-in with co-star and ex boyfriend Dan Edgar in Cyprus this weekend.

The pair, who confirmed their breakup in May this year, were seen in the same restaurant filming scenes meters apart from one another.

Amber entered the restaurant for a girls night with Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green but was forced to awkwardly walked past Dan who was at the bar with pals Jordan Brook and Roman Hackett.

During the evening, Amber looked nothing short of sensational in a figure hugging patterned maxi dress which she teamed with an eye catching gold bag.

She added inches to her frame in a pair of gold heels and styled her long blonde tresses in luxurious waves.

Meanwhile Dan looked smart in a crisp white short sleeved shirt which he teamed with brown trainers and Nike Air Force trainers.

It comes after Amber took to Instagram in May and claimed that she felt forced to release a statement after split rumours swirled when Dan unfollowed her on social media.

And now it's been claimed that the reason Amber ended their relationship is because she was tired of waiting for her long-term boyfriend to propose.