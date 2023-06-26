Beyoncé honours sister Solange Knowles’ birthday during ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé may not have been with her sister, Solange Knowles, who turned 37 on June 24th, 2023, but she made sure to make a sweet shout-out to mark the special day.



The Grammy-winning artist, 41, who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour orchestrated a special birthday wish during the show in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Halo singer requested her fans in attendance at the full-house stadium to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ her sister, Solange.

“Everybody, on the count of three, say ‘Happy birthday Solange,’” Beyoncé said in a video shared on Instagram, in which she is seen dressed in a black vinyl bodysuit with sheer gloves and tights onstage.

“One…two…three…” The audience shouted the words as Beyoncé joined in with them. “I love you!” she added in the end with her hand to her chest.

In the comments, Solange appreciated the gesture as she commented a series of black heart emojis and writing, “your [sic] the best.”



Solange also posted a carousel on Instagram on her birthday shouting out to “all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day!” which also included her big sis.

She wrote, “All I want for my birthday is to give gratitude that God chose me to be black and woman, and to bump Yes Sirrr like 4, 5 times in a hot tub w my frennnns…I love yallllllll.”

Over the years, Beyoncé and Solange have celebrated each other’s big moments. The Cranes in the Sky singer joining the Renaissance singer on stage during her 2018 Coachella performance, as documented in her Netflix documentary Homecoming.

