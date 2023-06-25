Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning after Spotify cut deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a stern warning after music streaming giant Spotify cancelled their deal earlier this month.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned about any future brand deals.

PR expert and GoUp’s chief executive Edward Coram-James has warned the California-based royal couple that they "cannot afford another dud" deal.

He told Express Daily: "There is a way back for them, but that path is narrowing.

"They need to keep to their content output commitments for any other projects that they are working on, to show themselves to be reliable partners."

The PR expert further said, “They also need to make sure that the next few pieces of work are produced to a very high standard and are commercially viable. They cannot afford another dud or cancellation."

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Harry's spokesperson confirmed they have parted ways with Spotify.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.