Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'crossed the line'?

Prince Harry, who was considered very close to the royal family, has made some shocking decisions since Meghan Markle came in his life.



The Duke of Sussex is being advised to make amends with his royal relatives by changing his policy and attitude towards them. Some royal experts blame the Duchess of Sussex for reported rift between the two royal brothers, Prince William and Harry.

While, few still believe that Harry and William can heal their rift but they will never go back to normal as long as Meghan is in the picture.

"Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo," Kinsey Schofield previously told the Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US to live a life of their choice.

But, the things went worst when the couple made serious allegations on royal family during their tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey and continued discussing their royal life and relationship with family members.

Some think that the Sussexes "crossed the line", while others say they still have chance to repair their fractured relationship with the Firm.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy said he felt sorry for Harry when he had to attend his father's Coronation alone. The Italian Prince has weighed in on the couple's row with the Royal Family, claiming the Duke is "suffering" since stepping down.