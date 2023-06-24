Kate Middleton and Prince William receive backlash for encouraging animal abuse

Prince William and Kate Middleton received backlash after they shared their pictures from the Royal Ascot.

Sharing multiple pictures on Instagram, the royal couple wrote on their Prince and Princess of Wales account, "Fantastic to be two of the 300,000 racegoers attending #Ascot this week to celebrate Britain’s most popular race meeting."

While a large number of people couldn't help praising Kate Middleton for her new look, there were some who criticized the couple for attending an event where they said animals are abused .

Critics asked the future King and his wife to stop going to the horse race.

"Horse racing is animal abuse," said a user commenting on their picture. Another said, "Horses are no pieces of sport equipment".

Earlier this week, organizers of one of Britain’s top horse racing events highlighted the climate-friendly changes expected on the racecourse this year, including the use of compostable cutlery, refurbished building materials and a new fashion style guide.





