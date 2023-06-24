Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘mercilessly savaged by the cool kids in Tinseltown’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently struggling with ‘mercilessly savaged by the coolest kids in Tinseltown’, despite previously being let go scoot free.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a royal commentator Damian Reilly, from The Spectator.

The conversation arose once Mr Reilly started by saying, “Previously the couple had appeared able to write off the endless criticism they received for their endeavors”.

“Not least for quitting the British royal family — from commentators in the press, particularly in the UK, as the sour grapes of uncool blowhards like Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.”

But “now suddenly they had been mercilessly savaged by the coolest kids in Tinseltown — widely adored South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.” So “did the phone then stop ringing? You decide," Mr Reilly added before signing off.