Hayley Atwell shows off giant engagement ring on 'Mission: Impossible 7' premiere party

Hayley Atwell stuns in black gown as she shows off her huge engagement ring at the Mission: Impossible 7 after party

Hayley Atwell's fiancé, Ned Wolfgang Kelly, accompanied her to the after-party of the star-studded premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One on Thursday.

The 41-year-old actress donned an eye-catching black voluminous gown for the occasion, with her engagement ring prominently on display.

Hayley Atwell's soon-to-be husband, Ned Wolfgang Kelly, followed closely behind her as she entered London's Cafe Royal for the after-party, after she posed alone on the red carpet.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in April, with Ned sharing the news with his followers.

Hayley Atwell proudly displayed her stunning engagement ring as she promoted her role in the latest Mission Impossible movie on the promotional circuit.

Despite attending the premiere the previous night, the actress looked radiant as she headed to Global Studios to appear on the Capital FM show.

She donned chic navy blue flared trousers paired with a matching shirt, red platform wedges, and a clutch bag for the occasion.

Ned took to Instagram to announce their engagement, disclosing that he proposed to Hayley during a romantic trip to Venice.

He wrote: "Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10am, around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment surrounded by ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering "My Way" on the accordion."

"A perfect start to the rest of our lives together. I'd never had any interest in getting married... until I met this extraordinary woman. Happy as a clam."