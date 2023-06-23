Tom Cruise initially denied performing kick stunt with co-star Pom Klementieff

Tom Cruise initially denied to perform kick stunt with his co-star Pom Klementieff while filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, revealed the actress.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pom recalled, “I kept telling Tom to just kick me here. I was squeezing abs. ‘You can just go for it. He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me!’ But he wouldn’t do it.”

Pom, who plays Paris in the new Mission Impossible 7, revealed that she requested for the stomach kick during her fight with Tom’s Ethan Hunt character.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star shared that her character in the new movie “is someone who destroys everything in her path. She’s a rebel, she’s a killer, she’s extremely skilled and quite lonely too”.

Pom also disclosed that her name in the upcoming movie is “an homage to Leonard Nimoy, who essayed the Great Paris on the original Mission: Impossible TV show”.

“When Christopher McQuarrie cast me for the role, he didn’t know which name the character would have,” she continued.

Pom added, “It was cool to name me Paris, me being from France, and then they decided that I would speak French because I speak French in real life.”

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 12.