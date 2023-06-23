Zoya Akhtar shuts down trolls calling 'The Archies' star cast as 'white people'

Zoya Akhtar is launching three star kids; Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor with 'The Archies'

Zoya Akhtar has defended The Archies from all the trolls calling the star cast as 'white people'

The Archies has been receiving a lot of love from all across the world ever since it’s teaser came out. Where some people are praising the concept and idea of the film, there are some who are calling the star cast as 'white people' in a tweet.

Zoya has finally reacted over the matter it does not matter if they are all, that is not their mistake but they all of them are Indians.

“Why do you think that? They’re all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like?” the director added.

“It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That’s the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned.”

Moreover, Farhan Akhtar’s sister was also asked to share her opinion over trolls. She told Mid-day: “I don’t know if the trolling is about my films. It’s about all films now. Everyone gets trolled!”

The Archies is a special film that is going to introduce a few star kids in the entertainment industry like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, reports News 18.