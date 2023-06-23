Rashmika Mandanna releases statement to clarify 'split' with her manager

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor in her next film

Rashmika Mandanna has finally released an official statement clarifying the her split with her long-time manager.

Rashmika announced the news with an official statement shared by Pinkvilla. She clearly mentioned in the statement that the two of them have parted ways amicably.

She had to clarify the split as it was becoming viral on social media with the rumours that the split was not amicable, and the duo had certain issues in the professional relationship.

The Goodbye actress, therefore, penned a note that read: "Rashmika Mandhana and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways!”

“There by addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them and refuted rumors surrounding their departure."

“They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. This statement aims to quell the media speculation and put an end to the unfounded rumours surrounding their professional relationship.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.