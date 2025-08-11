Mel B reflects on her second wedding to husband Rory McPhee

Mel B has recently expressed her elation over her second wedding to her husband Rory McPhee.

After the couple tied the knot in a three-day celebration in Morocco, the Spice Girl member spoke to HELLO! magazine for the first time about her big day.

Mel opened up that she and Rory broke down in happy tears as they tied the knot with guests including bandmate Mel C and her Australian actor boyfriend, Chris Dingwall.

She said, “That meant the world to me. It was the most amazing day and was so full of love. It exceeded all our expectations.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mel also shared her thoughts on red Justin Alexander gown, which was complemented by a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil, accented with red crystals.

Reflecting on her stunning dress, the band member stated that she wanted to wear red as an ode to Moroccan culture.

“As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds,” mentioned Mel.

She added, “Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it's passionate and spiritual.”