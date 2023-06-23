Katy Perry 'indulges little bit into drinking' despite 'Sobriety Pact' With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry made a sobriety pact with fiancé Orlando Bloom in February

Katy Perry has indulged herself into drinking even though she had made a sobriety pact with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in February.

Recently, during an interview, Perry spoke about spending three-months with the pact. She admitted that she does drink a little alcohol on the weekends; otherwise she does not drink at all during the weekdays.

While talking about the pact, the American singer told People: "We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive.”

She calls fiancé Bloom the biggest support in the process of quitting the habit of drinking, reports E!

"It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier”, said the Roar singer.

Perry, 38 further revealed: "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance. I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement in 2019. The duo welcomed a baby girl in 2020 who they named, Daisy Dove.