Will Tom Cruise say goodbye to 'Ethan Hunt' after 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'?

Tom Cruise, who plays the famous Ethan Hunt in the MI franchise, has finally responded if he will be saying goodbye to the character after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Rachel Smith from ET asked Tom if he is playing his widely-known character for the last time in Mission Impossible 7.

In response, the 60-year-old actor said: "You know, I can't tell you right now. I want to enjoy this moment right now, and it's Part One and Part 2. This is a big action-adventure movie for everyone and I look forward to seeing it."

During the conversation, the Jack Reacher actor was also asked about his partnership with director Christopher McQuarrie.

He stated: "We're just one constant story that love talking about movies and stories and action and stories and more stories and movies and more movies."

Tom is globally known to have been performing almost all the deadly stunts in the franchise by himself, whether it's hanging on a rope tied to a helicopter or jumping off from building to building.

For Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the actor performed a stunt for the official poster of the film where he jumped off a cliff while riding on a motorbike.

While talking about the fresh new stunt, he told ET: "It was years preparing. I mean, I've been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes... It all kind of came to that moment."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is coming out in theatres on July 12, 2023.