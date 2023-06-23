Taylor Swift 'soft power' changes Minneapolis to Swiftie-apolis for concert

Taylor Swift blockbuster Eras Tour sold two-house full shows in the city

Taylor Swift craze knows no bounds as Minneapolis is temporarily named Swiftie-apolis after the megastar is set to perform in the city.

"We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends in the city of Minneapolis," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a presser.

"With Pride plus Taylor Swift, we are expecting more than half a million people… it's better than our wildest dreams."

According to Billboard, the city is expected to receive a massive influx of revenue after the Carolina singer's two-sold out concerts in her super-hit Eras tour sparked a steep price rise in the hotels as visitors are set to flock to U.S. Bank Stadium, where Swift will perform.

"We are renaming Minneapolis to 'Swiftie-apolis' – as a singer, songwriter, performer, and producer, Taylor is one of the most popular artists, and we're expecting hundreds of thousands to visit our downtown and experience our city as a result," said Frey.



Earlier, Swift earned praise as she made a generous donation, providing 125,000 meals for food bank users in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero singer completed her three night-set at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and food bank Feeding Tampa Bay has hailed Swift a "hero" for helping them feed food-insecure people.

The Feeding Tampa Bay, a non-profit organization, tweeted, "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger by 2025!"