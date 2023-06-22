Kim and Kourtney Kardashian still embroiled in feud over Dolce & Gabbana

There has been tension between the two over Kim’s work with Dolce & Gabbana for their runway collection

It seems the ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian is still raging on as seen in the fifth episode of The Kardashians. There has been tension between the two over Kim’s work with Dolce & Gabbana for their runway collection.

The partnership took place in 2022, only a few months after the luxury brand took part in curating Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. Kim did not seem apologetic as she considered the idea of fighting with her sister over the issue, while Kourtney clarified her loyalty by claiming that Travis is her “true family.”

While having a conversation with Kim, Khloe expressed her fear that the situation might get out of hand if Kim doesn’t hold herself back. “Don't be like, ‘I don't give a f**k!’ Like, don't be like, ‘I don't need your f**king permission.’ Like, ‘Who do you think you are?’ You can't be that Kim.”

Kim seemed to disagree with Khloe, as the latter repeated the sentiment. “So, get it out now because I can see it boiling inside of you,” with Kim retorting that: “I'll be like, "B*tch you think I need your permission?"

Khloe then made an attempt to shut down her line of thinking once more, claiming: “Yeah, you can't do that. It's not a d**k measuring contest. You gotta big d**k. She's got a nice size d**k. You guys are good.”

Kim gave a smile as she seemingly decided to give in to Khloe’s advice.