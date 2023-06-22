A$AP Rocky alludes to secret marriage with Rihanna during recent concert

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may not only have been planning their wedding nuptials, they might have even gotten married.



During Rocky’s Spotify concert during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night, June 21st, 2023, the Umbrella hitmaker, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, made a surprise appearance at the show, via Page Six.

The Love on the Brain singer, 35, who showed off her growing bump in a sheer tan and black dress and sequin underwear, looked at ease as she was grooving to her beau’s performance.

She seemed to get even more excited danced along to Rocky performing his song, Sundress, sporting a wide smile all the while.

Then, at one point, she received a sweet shout-out from her beau during his second set. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!”

Once his show had wrapped, the couple then hung out with friends in the VIP area.

A$AP’s performance comes after the pair made an appearance at Pharrell Williams’ debut runway show as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, in Paris.

The Diamonds singer put her bump on display as she donned a matching checkered two-piece denim outfit for William’s fashion show. She completed the look with a matching jacket and beanie, accessorising with a brown checkered handbag and layered necklaces.

The couple are parents to one-year-old son Rza, whom they welcomed in May 2022. The makeup mogul then announced she is pregnant with their second child during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.