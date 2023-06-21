Camilla mocks Meghan Markle after Dior's snub?

Queen Camilla seemingly took a thinly-veiled dig at Meghan Markle as she wore a full Dior outfit for the first day of Royal Ascot after the French fashion brand denied rumours of collaboration with Prince Harry's wife.



King Charles III's wife raised eyebrows with her sense of style as she rocked the French designer's dress for the royal engagement amid speculation the Duchess of Sussex was turned down from collaborating with the luxury fashion house.

Prince William and Harry's stepmother opted for a soft cream coat and dress, with a matching broad-brimmed hat, pairing it with her late Queen Elizabeth III's brooch.

Camilla's choice of outfit set tongues wagging as some of the royal fans took it as a surprise after Meghan and Harry were rumoured to be signing a lucrative deal to become ambassadors for the brand, after being axed by Spotify.

On the other hands, a brand insider has also appeared showing surprise over the rumours about the deal saying the team was 'nonplussed as to how the story came about'. The denial came after a resurfaced clip from a low-budget crime drama featuring the Duchess showed her working her angles in a photoshoot for a perfume advertisement.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother was seen in head to toe Dior at the service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in June 2022. If rumours about her deal with the brand turns to be truth, Meghan would be joining Johnny Depp, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence.