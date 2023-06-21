Dhanush to collaborate with Anand L.Rai again after 'Raanjhanaa'

Dhanush also featured in Anand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan

Dhanush will reportedly team up with his Raanjhanaa director Anand L. Rai for another film.

Dhanush and Anand’s collaborative work have always been praised by the audience and critics. Their first project together, Raanjhanaa, was a hit that also featured Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in significant roles.

The 2013 film played a vital role in boosting the Tamil actor’s career in Bollywood.

Later, the duo reunited for the film Atrangi Re in 2021 which was directly released on OTT. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Now, the sources have revealed that Dhanush and Ananad are returning for a project together, which is reportedly going to be a love story.

“Marking 10 years of Raanjhanaa, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are gearing up for a special collaboration on a yet untitled love story with action in its backdrop.”

As per the sources, “The script is in the works for a while now and Aanand L Rai is finally ready to take the film on floors early next year. Both the actor and director have met multiple times over the last few months and have signed the dotted lines very recently.”

The Tanu Weds Manu director has planned on announcing this project around the anniversary of Raanjhanaa. “Marking a decade of the musical love story, Aanand L Rai and team are ready to make a special announcement for audiences”, added sources.

As far as the female lead on the film is concerned, Ananad L Rai is planning on taking on-board an A-list actress to feature alongside Dhanush, reports Pinkvilla.