Kanye West faces another leak in two weeks

Earlier, portions of the Donda documentary surfaced online which coincided with Kanye West's birthday

Another day, another Kanye West stuff leaked as HBO 2007's comedy TV show, A Little Inappropriate, starring Kanye West, found its way to the internet.

The 30-minute episode was instantly removed from the internet, as per HipHopDx.

In 2007, HBO was approached for the show, but it didn't move forward, according to Far Out Magazine.

The report adds Ye was making efforts to mix the elements of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage to bring out a new refreshing show.

The 45-year-old was part of the cast, including?? His pal designer Don C, rapper GLC, Jeff Garlin, and comedians JB Smoove and Wyatt Cenac.

Back in 2013, Cenac told Vultureat, "Kanye knew he wasn't a good improviser. He'd read something that Seinfeld said about surrounding himself with better talent and that he would rise to the occasion. And so that was his hope."

However, although the hip-hop star was a ready substance for season one, as interviews for the first season were shot with Nelson George, Professor Boyce Watkins and Cornel West, HBO decided to opt-out of the project.

"HBO was like, 'We didn't pay for a show with these no-name ****. Find a way to put some Kanye in this,'" Cenac revealed to the magazine.