Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child Joseph 'inevitable scapegoat' for his father's affair

Hollywood mega star Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret child Joseph Baena is a real victim for his father's affair, a media outlet, citing relationship expert, has claimed.



The "True Lies" actor allegedly had an affair with her housekeeper Mildred Baena back in 1996 which resulted in the birth of Arnold's secret son.



Joseph is the youngest of the "Terminator" star' five children and he was born just five days after the "True Lies" actor's son Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Arnold allegedly had romantic relationship with his housekeeper while still married to Maria Shriver, who is the mother of his other four kids.

A source told The Mirror that Joseph has "no relationship" with Arnold's four other children, with the actor admitting it is a "tough situation".

Dating coach Kate Mansfield, speaking to The Mirror, said: "Any secret affair in a family is going to create drama and conflict, but when another child is the outcome of that affair, it is inevitable that there will be a deep desire to want to reject and ignore this family member."

She added: "Through no fault of their own, this person becomes a natural scapegoat in the family, and it is easier to blame them than to face the reality of who their father is."

"Joseph is the scapegoat for Arnold's affair, and sad as it is, the other children likely have a need to protect their family unit which already came under threat with this affair. For most people, the stakes are too high in terms of really facing reality about their parents flaws, and when your parent is a famous celeb, then the stakes can reach stratospheric levels," she continued.

Kate Mansfield went on: "In this case, I suspect that nobody wants to be reminded of Arnold's 'slip up'."

The expert expressed her sympathy for Joseph, saying it is "very sad" for him to have such a fraught relationship with his siblings.