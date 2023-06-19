Royal photographer feels ‘honoured’ to take Prince William’s Father’s Day portrait

Royal photographer Millie Pilkington has expressed her true feelings for taking Prince William and his kids Father’s Day portrait.



The Prince of Wales celebrated Father’s Day by sharing sweet photos of him with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

Prince William shared the pictures with caption, “Happy Father’s Day” followed by a heart emoji and disclosed that the photo was taken by Millie Pilkington.

Commenting on the post, Millie said, “Thank you so much for entrusting me to take this portrait. Truly honoured.”

She also shared the same photos on her Instagram handle and said, “Thank you @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to capture this portrait of Prince William with his children. Feeling truly honoured.

“Happy Father’s Day everyone! “

Millie Pilkington had also photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday earlier this year in April.