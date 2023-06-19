Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan send best wishes to daughter for 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan promote 'The Archies' by sharing the teaser on their IG accounts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan showered love and sent best wishes to daughter Suhana Khan after the release of The Archies teaser.

The teaser left fans and celebrities nostalgic as it takes one back to the 60s era.

Like others, Khan also shared his excitement for his daughter's career breaking film. He also wished her luck in a special post.

He posted the teaser of The Archies on his Instagram handle and wrote: "On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!"

The Pathaan actor’s daughter reacted on the post by writing: "luv uuuu."

Meanwhile, Suhana’s designer mother also dropped an encouraging post. "Super excited to watch #TheArchies… @zoieakhtar style. all the best to the wonderful team”, she wrote.

The Archies teaser is receiving a lot of love and admiration by the audience.

One social media user commented: "This was surely the 90s throwback we needed."

One of the comments also read, "I used to read Archies comics and this is a major but beautiful throwback for me."

Another user wrote, "Suhana literally ate 90's fashion and left no crumbs."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies official release date has not been announced yet, reports Pinkvilla.