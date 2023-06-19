Prince William talks about introducing his kids to 'lonliness'

Prince William raised a few eye brows over 'awkward' answer to homelessness in the UK.
The Prince of Wales, who has recently announced to fight homelessness in the UK with a new project, focusing on the "tangible impact" to improve lives of the resident, left a Royal expert perplexed with his views on affordable house.
Speaking to Roya Nikkhah, William delivered "an eloquent non-answer" prompting her to further ask: "So there are no duchy plans yet for affordable housing?"
William responded: "Absolutely. Social housing. You'll see that when it's ready. I'm no policy expert, but I push it where I can."
The Duke of Cambridge also explained how he is introducing the concept of homeless to his three children.
"On the school run, we talk about what we see," William begins.
"When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we’d talk about it.
"I'd say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What's going on?’ I think it's in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding.
William adds: "They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives."
