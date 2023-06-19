'The Flash' snails to disappointing $139M global bow

Meanwhile, 'The Flash' debuted meagre $55 domestically

The Flash has failed to attract big business on its opening weekend at the box office, leaving many disappointed.

The DC film gathered $55.1 million in three days, while on the upcoming four-day holiday weekend, the Ezra Miller movie is expected to reach $64 million during its screening in 4,234 cinemas, as per Deadline.



The superhero movie fell short of the earlier estimates that it would rake in $70 million to $75 million in its first three days in cinemas.

In other news, Warner Bros. is going big with bolt superhero, as the sequel's script was already finished before the original movie's release.



According to Variety, the Aquaman scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has completed the script for the DC hero's second instalment.

However, the movie has not received a green signal to go on floors.

Further, the film's director, Andy Muschietti, also confirmed that Miller would remain Flash in the sequel, "If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did.

The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them."e