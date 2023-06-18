GoFundMe page set up by John Amos’ daughter taken down as he accuses her of elder abuse

John Amos initially denied his daughters claims that he'd suffered elder abuse and has now accused her of the same abuse

John Amos, known for his role in Good Times, accused his daughter Sharon of subjecting him to elder abuse, which resulted in the removal of her GoFundMe page that she had set up to cover his expenses.

By Thursday, the campaign on GoFundMe, which was created to assist John after accusations of elder abuse and financial exploitation, had already raised over $13,000 out of its $500,000 goal. However, as of Sunday morning, the page was no longer available.

Shannon had claimed on Instagram that John called her in distress from a Memphis hospital and was hanging by a thread due to elder abuse by a trusted caregiver.

John, 83, however, accused Shannon herself of the elder abuse in a video shared on social media by his son, K.C. Amos.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John alleged in a video filmed from a hospital bed. “… she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

John then released a statement through PEOPLE, stating, "To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page.”

"I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life," John revealed. "... I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations.”

“My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time,” the actor concluded.