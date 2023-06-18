Gwyneth Paltrow shares ex-partner Chris Martin's pics with children to mark Father’s Day

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow seemingly missed her ex-husband Chris Martin as she shared her children and their dad's pics in celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday.

The Iron Man star marked the day by uploading some adorable snaps of her ex-partner to her Instagram story along with pictures of the children she shares with him.



Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman, 46, were married for more than a decade after tying the knot in 2003 before calling things off and separating in 2014, divorcing officially two years later in 2016. The exes are parents to their two children, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

Gwyneth and Chris remained close friends following their separation and have often been praised for their co-parenting style.

The 50-year-old captioned the family photo of the singer with their two children: "And happy fathers day to this guy [sic]," adding a blue love heart emoji in the end.



She also pressed send on an adorable shot of her son Moses leaning into his singer dad Chris and tagged the teenager.

The A-lister also nodded to her current partner Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018, by posting a series of photos of the co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story, writing: "Happy Fathers Day to our Brad Falchuk. He is the greatest. Great dog dad. Great step dad."

Gwyneth finally paid tribute to her own father Bruce Paltrow with a vintage shot of the pair standing on the ‘stoop of [their] townhouse on 92nd st circa 1987.