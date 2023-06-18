Halsey reveals Katy Perry’s Warped tour ‘changed’ her life

US singer and songwriter Halsey has revealed that fellow musician Katy Perry’s Warped Tour in Carson, California back in 2008 ‘changed my life.’
The Without Me singer disclosed this as Katy Perry celebrated 15 years of her debut studio album One of the Boys on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, Katy shared stunning BTS photos and wrote, “Happy 15th anniversary to my first musical child, One of the Boys! (I know omg the passing of time is WILD)."
Commenting on it, Halsey said, “Katy I saw you stage dive and run around with your parasol at Warped!!! I must have been 13 or 14 years old. That day changed my life! Foreal!”
Katy Perry and Halsey are close friends for years.
In a conversation back in 2017, Halsey had said: “Katy is a really good friend of mine.”
