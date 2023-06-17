Karan Johar will be honoured at British Parliament

Bollywood celebrity Karan Johar will be honoured at the British parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry.



According to a report published by Variety, Johar is known as a director, producer as well as distributor via his Dharma Productions.

It is pertinent to mention that the talk show host, known for his controversial show, Koffee With Karan, has a special link with the United Kingdom. He had filmed several of his movies in the UK including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan’s two movies, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan were the highest grossing Indian films at the UK box office.

Back in 2012, Karan was reportedly appointed as a goodwill ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to invite people to visit and explore the country.

For the unversed, 2023 will be Karan’s 25th anniversary working in the entertainment industry, and will be celebrated with his next film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Karan will attend the Lords and members of parliament on June 20 at the Palace of Westminster and the movie-maker will be honoured in their presence.