Vanderpump Rules becomes 2023's most-watched cable series with 11.4mn viewers

Vanderpump Rules concluded its tenth season with a bang, emerging as the most-watched cable series of 2023 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day ratings data.

The season attracted a whopping 11.4 million total viewers across various platforms, captivating both longtime Bravo fans and new Vanderpump enthusiasts. So far, viewers have spent over 115 million hours engrossed in the twists and turns of Season 10.

The highly-anticipated reunion specials, aired on May 24, May 31, and June 7, garnered an impressive 6.5 million viewers across all platforms within three days of viewing. Fans eagerly awaited the cast's reunion following the explosive Season 10 finale, where Ariana Madix discovered the months-long affair between her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and her close friend, Raquel Leviss.

The first reunion special, filmed in late March shortly after the scandal went public, became the most-watched episode in Vanderpump Rules history, captivating 4.6 million viewers across platforms within three days. In fact, it marked the highest viewership for any Bravo episode across all series in over nine years.

As the uncensored, extended reunion episodes were streamed on Peacock the day after their Bravo airing, the Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition for the third part of the reunion achieved the highest first-day viewership on Peacock among all programs under the NBCU entertainment slate on the streaming platform.