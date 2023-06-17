Pregnant Rihanna makes a stylish appearance as she steps out in LA

Rihanna made a stylish entry while out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in LA on Friday.

The 35-year-old Barbadian singer — who is currently expecting her second child — put on a chic display in a sports jersey-inspired dress and an all-black, oversized varsity jacket for their daytime outing.

The Diamonds hitmaker showed off her pregnancy style in a pair of black and white leather sneakers.

The Fenty Beauty founder — who showed off her growing baby bump in a sexy silver crop top — was spotted toting around a bright red Louis Vuitton purse adorned with white polkadots.

Meanwhile, Rocky, 34, was spotted grabbing lunch with the Savage X Fenty founder while wearing a graphic long-sleeved top and a white cap.

Currently, the songstress is expecting her second child with the record producer.

Rihanna and the rapper previously welcomed their son, RZA, now one, in May 2022.

The musicians were close friends for nearly a decade before they were romantically linked in early 2020.