Mads Mikkelsen open to reviving Iconic Dr. Lecter role in 'Hannibal'

Mads Mikkelsen remains open to the idea of reprising his role as Dr. Lecter in the TV series Hannibal, but he acknowledges that time is running out.



Mikkelsen expressed his willingness to return to the show during an interview with Deadline, stating that there is always a chance if the right opportunity arises.

“There’s always a chance. It’s all about finding a home for it."

However, he warned: “Of course, we’re running out of time.”

“We can’t wait 20 years. But in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we are all ready to take it up again.”

Revival discussions for Hannibal have surfaced multiple times since its initial run. In August 2017, creator Bryan Fuller tweeted about the start of conversations regarding a revival.

The rights to the series were tied up for two years after the finale aired. Executive producer Martha De Laurentiis had initiated talks about a possible fourth season.

Actor Hugh Dancy, who portrayed FBI profiler Will Graham, also believes the cast is willing to revisit the cat-and-mouse dynamic between Will and Hannibal.